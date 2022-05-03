'Jeopardy!' Veteran Buzzy Cohen Joins 'The Chase'

Mr. Personality returns to game-show stardom! Buzzy Cohen is set to join The Chase on ABC. Buzzy is best known for his historic run on Jeopardy! In 2016, Buzzy went on a 10-game winning streak and took home more than $164,000. His vivacious personality and encyclopedic trivia knowledge made him a guest to remember, and he would even go on to win the 2017 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Now, he returns to show off his trivia skills in The Chase. How much does he make on the show?