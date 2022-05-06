Our Best Tips for How to Avoid Those Dreaded Spoilers

It's happened to all of us. The latest movie comes out, or people are playing the hottest new game, or a new episode of the best TV show ever drops — and then BAM. You happen across some spoilers that could totally ruin the surprises and epic moments they have in store for you.

Few people enjoy getting spoiled, but in a world where information is constantly at our fingertips, spoilers are easy to encounter by accident. If you want to avoid them, we have some tips we can offer you.