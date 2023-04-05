Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Climbing the Battlements in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Isn’t Easy – Here’s What To Know By Jon Bitner Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

There are plenty of challenging quests in Hogwarts Legacy, but few are as troublesome as The High Keep – which tasks you with climbing the battlements around Falbarton Castle. You’ll need to find a way up this treacherous wall to continue on with the main questline, making it even more frustrating if you can’t seem to find a way to the top. Thankfully, climbing the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy is simple once you know where to look.

How to climb the battlements in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Once you’ve started the quest and met up with Natty outside of Falbarton Castle, the game will waste no time in telling you to scale the wall and infiltrate the old building. Unfortunately, it takes a bit of detective work to figure out where you need to go. To climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to activate a nearby gear and cast a few different spells. Here’s how it works.

While looking at the battlements, turn towards your left.

Here, you’ll see a gate that’s hiding a massive box behind it.

Use Depulso to trigger the gear next to the gate.

Follow this up with Accio to grab the box behind the gate and move it closer to your location.

Finally, use Wingardium Leviosa to position the box about halfway up the battlements. You can then jump to the box and use it as a stepping stone to climb the rest of the battlements.

With that out of the way, you’ll just need to continue your way up the battlements – but there are no other major obstacles to overcome. Within a few minutes, you should be ready for the next part of this quest. It's a shame you can't use your broomstick in this area, but using the nearby box is simple enough once you know it's there.

Where are the battlements in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

If you’re trying to climb the battlements, there’s a good chance you’ve already stumbled upon them. But on the off-chance you got lost, finding them is pretty simple. In fact, just following your main quest marker will eventually take you to their location, as Falbarton Castle is part of the main storyline.

You can also locate it by heading northeast of Hogsmeade – although the easiest way to find it is simply trigger The High Keep quest and continue following your mission markers. The hardest part of the mission is discovering a way to start climbing the battlements, but once you realize you can use Wingardium Leviosa on a nearby box, everything else will fall into place. If all goes as it should, scaling the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy should take no more than a few minutes. Hogwarts Legacy is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.