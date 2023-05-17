Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Rocket Further on Zonai Devices With More Energy Cells in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Players should aim to get more batteries in 'Tears of the Kingdom' to utilize the many Zonai devices to travel Hyrule's skies and underground easier. By Anthony Jones May 17 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

One of the defining additions to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the battery energy resource that will provide power to the Zonai devices found throughout the game. At first, players will only have three cells of power called the Energy Well, appearing as a battery icon while Zonai devices are active. This bar will deplete over time and slowly recover once a device becomes dormant.

A single battery bar is serviceable at the beginning of the game, but if you want to really amp up how long you can use Zonai creations in one go, you'll need to grab more batteries in Tears of the Kingdom.

Source: Nintendo

How to get more batteries in 'Tears of the Kingdom' explained:

On Link's hip will be a mechanism that can hold up to eight batteries. And as mentioned, all players will start with one in the beginning to represent a single Energy Well icon. To acquire more batteries, you must first collect crystallized charges. These materials are scattered across the map, found after defeating challenging enemies in the Depths, in secret chests, as a quest reward, and from Forge Constructs by exchanging Zonaite.

With at least 100 crystallized charges, you can head to a Crystal Refinery within Hyrule to upgrade your battery bar, adding one of three bars. Ultimately, you can increase the bar to eight Energy Wells, meaning you'll need to acquire 2,100 crystallized charges to max the feature.

Source: Nintendo

We recommend making the Crystal Refinery on the north side of Lookout Landing your primary destination for upgrading the bar since it's easier to get to than the one near the Nachoyah Shrine on the Great Sky Island.

Exploring the Depths will reveal additional Forge Constructs to buy more Crystallized Charges.

After completing at least one of the Regional Phenomena main quests, you can head to Josha and Robbie to pick up a quest that sends you inside the Depths. Upon finishing it, you will find a new Forge Construct to exchange with and earn Crystallized Charges.

There will be a follow-up side quest that will take you to other points of interest dotting the Depths, where there are even more Forge Constructs to discover. Exploring the Depths and buying the charges necessary is a quick way to start beefing up the battery bar.

Source: Nintendo

You can extend the battery bar with Zonai Charges in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Besides the crystallized charges, players can exchange Zonaite at Forge Constructs to get Zonai charges. These items will replenish lost battery energy or temporarily extend your maximum battery when full while using Zonai devices.