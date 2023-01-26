Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games 'Fortnite' Project Nova Lets Fans Re-Experience the OG Map — Here's How To Play By Anthony Jones Jan. 26 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Years after releasing in 2017, Fortnite has become an entirely different battle royale game. Players get rewarded nowadays with new abilities for surviving long during a match, and there are frequent concerts within the game from actual celebrities.

Everything is grander than before. Although, it's not such a shock considering Fortnite is a massive live-service IP that has led the charge for the battle royale genre. As Epic Games continues to improve Fortnite, many of its earlier roots from older Chapters will naturally fall by the wayside and become forgotten. Many fans that grew up on the game miss those simple, olden days of Fortnite. Thankfully, Project Nova lets players re-experience that early charming magic once again.

What is Project Nova in 'Fortnite'?

Fortnite Project Nova is a third-party private multiplayer server letting fans play Fortnite the way it was again during Chapter 1. It's a neat nostalgia drop into the past for anyone familiar with the OG map from the series, bringing back the iconic Greasy Grove, Retail Row, and other points of interest. Players can even pick up weapons you can't find anymore in the retail Fortnite version, including the Drum Gun and Tactical Submachine Gun. In addition, Project Nova allows players to equip any Skin from classic Fortnite.

Project Nova is a multiplayer server for chapter 1 seasons of Fortnite.



This twitter account will be dedicated to posting our updates/news that has to do with Nova.



Overall, Project Nova tries to emulate the original Fortnite as close as possible so that players who join the server can play it as they remembered before Chapter 2. If you're interested in seeing how it shapes up, you'll need to follow a list of steps to play OG Fortnite.

How to play OG 'Fortnite' in Project Nova

First, you'll need to join the Project Nova Discord and go to the "Bot Command" channel. Here, you can make an account by typing "/Create." Follow the appropriate details for creating an account at this time and then send the message. You'll then head to the "Download" channel to install "VC_redist.x64," which eventually allows you to download the Project Nova launcher.

From here, it's best to follow the tutorial video published by the developers of Project Nova. You'll be able to get a step-by-step explanation on how to adjust the launcher, install OG Fortnite, and learn which lines of code will need to be changed on the program to get Fortnite Project Nova working.

Update:



