'Inside Out' Is Well Into Season 2 on HGTV — Here's How to Stream the Series
No, this isn't about the 2015 Pixar animated movie of the same name; the Inside Out in question is a home renovation series on HGTV. It follows home makeover duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle. Carmine is an expert on interior design and infrastructure for homes, while Mike handles all exterior remodeling and construction. Together, they make a perfect pair working on opposite ends of a home to please each of their clients to the best of their abilities.
In today's age of decade-spanning cinematic universes and bingeable pop culture craziness, it sometimes helps to wind down with an hour or ten of cozy and low-stakes home reno shows like Inside Out. Can it be streamed anywhere for some easy and non-invasive binging habits? Here's what you should know about where and how you can watch episodes of HGTV's Inside Out.
'Inside Out' is currently on Season 2. Here's how to stream episodes.
As Inside Out is a regularly scheduled HGTV series, you can typically find new and old episodes on the channel in question. You can check your local listings and your cable provider info for more details on where and when you can watch.
The series is currently on Season 2, with new episodes that premiere every Monday night. Each installment typically follows the duo as they try to balance both their clients' preferences and their individual design philosophies when renovating homes.
If happen to miss the latest episodes on HGTV and want to stream them, you can check them out on a variety of services. According to Syracuse.com, you can find Season 2 episodes streaming on DirecTV Stream, Philo, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Aside from regularly scheduled re-runs and weekly new episodes, this is the best way to catch up on the latest that Inside Out has to offer.
You can also check HGTV Go to watch episodes at your own leisure.
If you're looking to catch up on Season 1 episodes, you also have some options. The first season is currently streaming on Discovery Plus, otherwise known as the thing that's making all of our favorite modern cartoons and DC movies go poof on HBO Max.
So no, it's not the most accessible show as far as streaming goes. It isn't streaming on any of the usual suspects like Netflix. You can buy the full season on outlets like Amazon, if that floats your boat.
But for the home reno–savvy viewers, there are definitely options to be had. If you're really itching to stream the latest escapades of Carmine's and Mike's remodeling, then there's a service out there for you.
For those sticking with cable, new episodes of Inside Out premiere Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.