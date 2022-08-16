Is HGTV's 'Inside Out' in or out for a Third Season? Here's What We Know

Mike Pyle is a landscape designer. His co-host, Carmine Sabatella, is an interior designer. Together, they're the talented duo behind HGTV's Inside Out, a show that asks the question: Is the grass greener on the inside?

Currently in its second season, the popular show is winning over fans with stunning landscape work that lends itself to fabulous home design. It's a battle where everyone wins. Naturally folks are curious about a third season. Is Inside Out canceled? Here's what we know.