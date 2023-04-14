Creator Clash 2 Is Finally Happening — Here's Where to Watch All the Action

Ever since the official Creator Clash 2 announcement in January 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the mega-hyped influencer boxing event. Now, on April 15, it's finally time to watch your favorite content creators battle it out in support of their favorite charities. With popular YouTubers like Alex Wassabi, Michelle Khare, and Harley Morenstein taking part, and commentators and hosts including MoistCr1tikal , Markiplier, and JackSepticeye, you won't want to miss it.

Creator Clash 2, created by iDubbbz , is comprised of three events: the press conference and weigh-in, the main event, and the red carpet livestream and gala. Here's where and when to watch it all.

The press conference and weigh-in will be taking place on April 14, one day before the main event. If you want to watch your favorite creators talk smack, answer questions, and more, be sure to tune in via Twitch.tv/EsfandTV at 4 p.m. EST.

Both the event's pre-show, hosted by YouTubers Markiplier and JackSepticeye at 5 p.m. EST, as well as the main fights at 6 p.m. EST, will be going down at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. If you're in the area or able to make the trip, limited tickets are still available online to watch the show in person.

However, even if you're interested in tuning in from home, you're going to have to shell out some cash. Like last year's Creator Clash event, Creator Clash 2 will not be streaming on Twitch — instead, pay per view (PPV) tickets are available to purchase on the official website. General tickets cost $24.99, and day-of tickets cost $34.99. PPV will be streaming through Moment House.