Fans Are Excited for the Second Annual DC FanDome — Here's How to Watch FanDome 2021

In 2020, DC Comics created an exciting new fan event to give audiences a first look at all of their upcoming projects. DC FanDome is back in 2021, and fans are excited to get an exclusive first look at some of the most highly anticipated superhero films. The event, scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021, has fans jumping for joy, but where can you watch DC FanDome? Here's the scoop on all things DC.

A livestream of the event will take place on DCFanDome.com, but if you'd prefer to follow along with your favorite Twitch streamers or YouTubers, DC FanDome has collaborated with several "watch party hosts" to join in the fun. You can apply now to host a watch party or see the full list of hosts on DC's website. The livestream will also be available through DC's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The global, entirely virtual fan event will take place on Oct. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. PST. For fans who live on the east coast, that will be 1 p.m. EST. The webcast is an estimated three-and-a-half hours of fun, new projects, and reveals of DC's latest video games, TV shows, comics, and more.

Many of DC's most anticipated projects will be featured in this year's panels.

On Aug. 31, 2021, DC released a trailer to reveal what fans can anticipate at FanDome. DC and Warner Bros. have been teasing Robert Pattinson in The Batman, which is scheduled to be a featured panel and reveal an exclusive new trailer at FanDome. Actress Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, is also set to appear at FanDome with a special message (and possibly to introduce the trailer).

Fans can also expect to see a panel focused on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently filming in London. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, is set to appear at the FanDome as well. Fans can also expect behind-the-scenes looks at Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods panels, since both films have wrapped and will be released in early 2022. Batgirl star Leslie Grace will likely make an appearance as the Batgirl film is currently shooting in Scotland.

DC live-action television projects that will be featured include Batwoman, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Peacemaker, Superman & Lois, Supergirl, and Sweet Tooth. There will also be a sneak peek at the upcoming DC shows on The CW: Naomi and Stargirl. DC video games expected to show previews or make announcements are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights.

