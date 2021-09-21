Where Is 'Stargirl' Filmed? Details on the Hit CW Show

Where Is 'Stargirl' Filmed? Details on the Hit CW ShowBy Kori Williams
Sep. 21 2021, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Shows based on the DC Universe have found a home at the CW Network, and Stargirl is one of them. Although it's only been on the air since 2020, it's gained popularity and a core fanbase thanks to its main character, Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger). And she experiences a lot from the very beginning. It's already tough enough to move from L.A. to a town called Blue Valley in Nebraska in high school, but then she discovers powers only she can control.
Even though the show is set in Nebraska, fans want to know where Stargirl is filmed. It looks like Courtney lives in a quiet town, but that could be almost anywhere in the U.S. Here's what we know about where the show is shot and other shows that also call it home.
Where is 'Stargirl' filmed?
According to Stargirl's IMDb, the show is filmed in various locations around Georgia.
Atlanta, Dallas, Marietta, and Douglasville are all listed as sets for the show, although filming in Douglasville — which was for a homecoming game, per IMDb — may only have been for one day. After all, the show filmed for a day at Douglas County High School's football field.
Stargirl being filmed in Georgia isn't a surprise considering that the state is a huge hub for all kinds of productions. Other CW shows like Dynasty and The Vampire Diaries have also been filmed there. Plus, Disney films all the Marvel movies and TV shows all over the state almost exclusively. And let's not forget that Netflix also has tons of its content film there as well, like Stranger Things, Ozark, and Raising Dion.
Is 'Stargirl' canceled?
Luckily, no, Stargirl hasn't been canceled. In fact, a third season was announced before the second one premiered back in August 2021. According to TV Line, in May 2021, the CW made the announcement. In a statement, the network's CEO Mark Pedowitz called Courtney a strong, powerful young woman who is "at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW."
Alongside this news came the announcement for a new series on the CW called Kung Fu. This show premiered in April 2021 and stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen. In this series, Nicky is dealing with a lot in life. She ultimately decides to leave college and join a monastery. With the new skills she's learned, she returns to her hometown to protect it from crimes that seem to get continuously worse. Did we mention she used to go to Harvard?
"While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next," Pedowitz also said.
You can watch Stargirl on the CW on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST and on HBO Max.