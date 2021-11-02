Netflix Festival Japan Is Live This Weekend — Here's Where It's Streaming

There's already an excellent lineup of anime and Japanese content on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure. Between new anime like Komi Can't Communicate and Blue Period , and time-honored classics like Cowboy Bebop making its Netflix debut, there's no shortage of entertainment hailing from Japan. But some of the most highly anticipated anime are just around the corner, and they'll be showcased at Netflix Festival Japan 2021.

Netflix was first made available in Japan six years ago, according to a press release. Since then, Japanese creators have worked to deliver some heavy-hitting content to international audiences. Shows like DEVILMAN crybaby, Beastars, and Alice in Borderland have been streamed exclusively on Netflix overseas to much popularity and success.

But a whole new lineup of titles will be celebrated at Netflix Festival Japan 2021. Here's how you can watch the event.