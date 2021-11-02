Netflix Festival Japan Is Live This Weekend — Here's Where It's Streaming

Netflix Festival Japan Is Live This Weekend — Here's Where It's StreamingBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Nov. 2 2021, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
There's already an excellent lineup of anime and Japanese content on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure. Between new anime like Komi Can't Communicate and Blue Period, and time-honored classics like Cowboy Bebop making its Netflix debut, there's no shortage of entertainment hailing from Japan. But some of the most highly anticipated anime are just around the corner, and they'll be showcased at Netflix Festival Japan 2021.
Netflix was first made available in Japan six years ago, according to a press release. Since then, Japanese creators have worked to deliver some heavy-hitting content to international audiences. Shows like DEVILMAN crybaby, Beastars, and Alice in Borderland have been streamed exclusively on Netflix overseas to much popularity and success.
But a whole new lineup of titles will be celebrated at Netflix Festival Japan 2021. Here's how you can watch the event.
Here's how to watch Netflix Festival Japan 2021.
Netflix Festival Japan is a two-day event that takes place in Tokyo, where many new and upcoming titles will be announced. The new titles will include several new anime and live-action shows coming from Japan. Panels will feature special interviews with notable Japanese creators, actors, and voice actors.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 will kick off "Anime Day" of the Festival. Throughout the day, Netflix will provide more information on upcoming fan favorites like Season 4 of Aggretsuko, Season 2 of ULTRAMAN, and The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2. The event will include new series showcases and even several trailers.
The following day, Nov. 10, will be "Live-Action Day." This portion of the event will introduce live-action works. These include films like We Couldn't Become Adults (streaming in November 2021) and shows premiering in 2022, like The Journalist. Even Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson (star of the upcoming Netflix film, Red Notice) will make guest appearances during this event.
Netflix Festival Japan 2021 will stream on both the Netflix Anime and Netflix Japan YouTube channels, so you can keep up with all the major announcements live.
Anime Day will start off with an entire panel for 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure'.
The very first panel for Netflix Festival Japan will be an entire showcase dedicated to the highly anticipated Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adapting Part 6 of the globally renowned manga. Entitled "Road to Stone Ocean," the panel will feature a musical performance by series composer Yugo Kanno and a talk session with the main voice actors of the series, Fairouz Ai, Mutsumi Tamura, and Mariya Ise.
The series is expected to premiere globally in December 2021.
The rest of the day will be dedicated to the upcoming lineup of anime titles and an event titled "Netflix Anime Panel: Discovering Next Generation of Storytellers," which will host interviews with notable Japanese creators like George Wada of WIT Studio (the studio that worked on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan).
The Live-Action Day will have panels dedicated to upcoming shows like The Journalist and Fishbowl Wives. Films like We Couldn't Become Adults and Love Like the Falling Petals will also have their own panels.