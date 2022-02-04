'Secrets of Playboy': Jennifer Saginor Details "Incestuous Environment" Inside the Playboy Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2005, Jennifer Saginor recounted her personal experiences growing up as a resident inside the Playboy Mansion in her stunning memoir, Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion.

Now, the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy touches on familiar subjects from Jennifer's book — detailing the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's relationships with his many girlfriends, mansion parties, sex, drugs, and much darker themes — through interviews with Hef's exes, former employees, and friends.