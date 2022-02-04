'Secrets of Playboy': Jennifer Saginor Details "Incestuous Environment" Inside the Playboy Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Feb. 4 2022, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
In 2005, Jennifer Saginor recounted her personal experiences growing up as a resident inside the Playboy Mansion in her stunning memoir, Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion.
Now, the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy touches on familiar subjects from Jennifer's book — detailing the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's relationships with his many girlfriends, mansion parties, sex, drugs, and much darker themes — through interviews with Hef's exes, former employees, and friends.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jennifer opened up about having an intimate relationship with Hef's girlfriend (pseudonym Kendall) when she was still a minor living at the mansion, as well as how his girlfriends competed with one another for the business mogul's affections.
Jennifer Saginor reveals if she's contacted Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend Kendall following their affair.
In the docuseries, Jennifer retells a story from her book in which she claims to have been having an affair with Hef's girlfriend when she was just 15 years old and living in the infamous Los Angeles-based home. The author explained to us that she lived on the property along with her father who worked as Hef's doctor, Dr. Mark Saginor aka "Dr. Feelgood."
"I definitely did not have rules," Jennifer revealed, who said she viewed Hef as an "uncle."
In her adolescent years, Jennifer fell in love with Hef's girlfriend Kendall and vowed that the two would leave the property to get away from cameras inside the mansion and "just be alone."
"That would make them really upset because it [would] tarnish the image of Playboy if somebody was having a love affair with [Hef's] girlfriend," she told Distractify. "The minor thing was obviously what made it worse."
However, Jennifer claimed that on the property, the "marketing genius" didn't care that she was engaging in an intimate relationship with his girlfriend.
"It was a very incestuous environment," she stated. "There were no rules, there were no boundaries ... it was encouraged for everyone to kind of sleep together," she added.
Jennifer claimed in her recount that she was invited to Hef's bedroom one night alongside his then-girlfriend Kendall.
"It was definitely not weird as far as he was concerned for him to want to cross lines with me," she said, adding that Kendall left the room crying and Jennifer went back to her room.
Their affair ended when Hef and Kendall engaged in a "gross orgy," with Jennifer telling us, "It was disgusting and calculated and so disturbing!"
When asked if the author ever reached out to Kendall years later, Jennifer said she has not.
Jennifer Saginor says Hugh Hefner's girlfriends wanted to marry him and competed with one another.
Living at the Playboy Mansion for several decades, Jennifer saw many women walk in and out of Hef's life.
"I did not even meet a girlfriend that didn't want more from him," she told Distractify, adding that she believes many of the women "were there to benefit themselves and take advantage of whatever they could to get ahead," citing money and plastic surgery procedures as examples.
The author also revealed that his girlfriends constantly competed with one another, saying, "Their actions showed that by getting other girls in trouble, it was only to move up the tier."
According to Jennifer, Hef's girlfriends were on the payroll. She wrapped up our chat by telling us, "[As] with any job position, you're always given the rules. ... And so, you know what you're going to be expected to do. It was not a secret."
New episodes of the Secrets of Playboy docuseries air on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.
Jennifer Saginor has written a TV series and film version of her story — the rights to her book are still available.