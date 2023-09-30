Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube The Hydraulic Press Channel Has Introduced Us to a New Face The viral YouTube Hydraulic Press Channel has introduced a new girl to help crush objects. So, followers of the channel need to know who she is! By Jamie Lerner Sep. 30 2023, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vuohensilta

The Gist: Lauri Vuohensilta runs the Hydraulic Press Channel on YouTube, which has over 8 million subscribers.

Fans noticed a different woman in the videos with Lauri instead of his then-wife, Anni.

The new girl in Lauri's Hydraulic Press videos is his now-girlfriend Hanna Korpisaari.

Satisfying videos are sometimes all we need to close out a tough day. And there’s nothing more satisfying than watching a hydraulic press crush anything we could ever ask for. Luckily, there’s a YouTube channel to feed our desires, run by Finnish workshop owner Lauri Vuohensilta, and called the Hydraulic Press Channel. Lauri’s videos are so beloved that the channel has amassed over 8.26 million subscribers!

But now, fans have begun to notice a major change in Lauri’s videos. While he used to star in the videos alongside his wife, a new girl has been appearing instead. So who is the new Hydraulic Press girl?

The new girl featured on the Hydraulic Press Channel is Lauri Vuohensilta’s girlfriend, Hanna Korpisaari.

It’s not always fun to see our favorite people replaced on entertainment channels, but sadly, circumstances change and life goes on. The original girl featured in Lauri’s videos was his now ex-wife, Anni. However, before the holidays in 2022, Lauri and Anni decided to get divorced because their ideas for what they wanted in the future changed.

They shared the news in a YouTube video on Dec. 29, 2022. Anni no longer wanted their house and to work on the YouTube channel, while their house and his hydraulic press project was still his dream. In addition, they had an open relationship for the few years before their divorce, during which they said they “both met amazing people.”

They said that the open relationship prolonged their marriage instead of leading to their divorce, and that they ultimately decided to divorce as good friends who just no longer want the same things. So instead of staying together unhappily, they decided to divorce.

Redditor anxshush reiterated, “They talked about Anni burning out about two years ago and Lauri wants to keep going and going with their business. She didn't want to hold him back and he wanted to make sure she was enjoying it — which she no longer was. So, it made sense to them to go their own ways and divorce. They're splitting everything monetarily up to this point.”

Since the divorce, Lauri and Anni seem to be on great terms. Even still, Lauri quickly began dating his new girlfriend, Hanna, whose job in her Instagram bio is “cleaning the most fanciful mess on the Hydraulic Press Channel.” Like Lauri and Anni, Hanna is from Finland, and she loves posting about her adventures with Lauri, biking and motorbiking, and doing all types of outdoor activities.