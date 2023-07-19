Home > Television Everything We Know About Season 2 of the TV Series ‘Interview With the Vampire’ 'Interview With the Vampire' is back for Season 2. How have the WAG and SAG strikes impacted production? Here's everything we know. By Allison Hunt Jul. 18 2023, Published 10:49 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/ @rottentomatoesTV

We are always down for a good old fashion vampire story. We truly don't care how overplayed it is. If there's a vampire in it, we will read it, watch it, and stream it. Sorry not sorry. So naturally when the book Interview With the Vampire was made in a TV series, we were very excited.

Article continues below advertisement

Being fans of Anne Rice's original books, we inhaled the first season. And TBH it deserved every single 99 percent of those tomatoes. Now, fans are wondering if there is a Season 2. There has to be a Season 2 right? Here's what we know!

TV series ‘Interview With the Vampire’ will be back for Season 2.

Interview With the Vampire is based off the famous books by Anne Rice with the same name. The series follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson, as he tells his life story in an interview format (hence the name). The story starts during the 20th century in New Orleans and follows his found family with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, played by Sam Reid, and Claudia, played by Bailey Bass.

Article continues below advertisement

The second season was actually renewed in September 2022, ahead of the first season's premier. The president of original programming at AMC, Dan McDermott, said in a statement (via Deadline) that: "The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. We are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work."

Filming for Interview With the Vampire began in Prague in April 2023. The AMC page for Anne Rice's projects took to Instagram to post a picture of their film slate with the caption, "Sois prêt, production of season 2 of #InterviewWithTheVampire has begun." Sois prêt is French for "be ready."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the WAG strike beginning in May and halting production on most sets, the second season of Interview With the Vampire was able to continuing filming. However, with the SAG strike beginning on July 13, Interview With the Vampire filming was halted because U.S. SAG actors aren't able to work on any existing productions.

It isn't clear when production will resume, since it all depends on the strike. Fans will definitely be impatiently waiting for the second season, especially since the first one left off with so many questions. The first season was actually only half of the first book in the Interview With the Vampire series, leaving the second half to be in the second season.