Is Basketball Player Armando Bacot in 'Outer Banks' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Outer Banks Season 3, now streaming on Netflix. Our favorite Pogues are stranded on the island of Poguelandia, with seemingly nobody in sight to save them. What's a guy like John (Chase Stokes) going to do about it?

Well, at the moment, we're more intrigued by a certain cameo in the latter half of Outer Banks Season 3. Was that actually the University of North Carolina basketball team center Armando Bacot that we spotted? (Armando's basically a college basketball star at the moment, just FYI.) Here's what we know about whether or not Armando Bacot was actually in Outer Banks Season 3.

Source: Netflix

Is Armando Bacot in 'Outer Banks' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

The UNC basketball player might be 6'11, but he kept it relatively low-key with his cameo in Outer Banks Season 3, Episode 8. So who does Armando play in Outer Banks?

They say the greatest acting challenge is conveying a message to the audience without speaking a word, and Armando does so in Outer Banks Season 3, Episode 8 with aplomb. Armando plays Barracuda Mike's bodyguard, watching JJ (Rudy Pankow) and John as they attempt to negotiate travel to South America with the notorious drug smuggler (that's Barracuda Mike FYI, not JJ or John).

While JJ attempts to convince Barracuda Mike that all he and John want is a ride, John awkwardly asks Armando's character, "What do you guys catch out here?" Armando the bodyguard responds wryly, "Money." The line delivery is comically solid. John gets the hint and stops asking questions.