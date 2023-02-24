John B.’s Dad Played a Major Role in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 — What Happened to His Mom?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Outer Banks. Season 3 of Outer Banks is officially streaming on Netflix, and the newest installment features one highly anticipated family reunion.

In the third season, John B. (Chase Stokes) discovers that his father, Big John, is alive and well, and the father-son duo embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With John B.’s dad returning to the picture, you might be wondering about his mom. What happened to her?

Source: Netflix

What happened to John B.’s mom in ‘Outer Banks.’

In the Outer Banks Season 1 pilot, John B. reveals that he’s not in contact with either of his parents. As we know, the Pogue member’s father disappeared at sea while searching for a shipwreck. During the first episode, John B. stated that he hadn’t seen his father in nine months.

However, his mother had been out of the picture for far longer. When the Outer Banks character was 3 years old, his mother left him and his father. “Last I heard, she was in Colorado,” John B. said while holding a photo of his parents. “I think it was Colorado.” But given the series’ abundance of plot twists, viewers refused to accept such a vague explanation regarding John B.’s mother.

Fans theorized Carla Limbrey is John B.’s mom.

One of the most popular Outer Banks Season 2 theories involved Ward’s former business partner, Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell). According to @notsocriticallyacclaimed on TikTok, some fans believed Carla was secretly one of the Pogues’ mothers — specifically John B., JJ, or Sarah.

However, the theory that Carla was John B.’s mom didn’t hold up when considering the series pilot. One user pointed out that the Season 2 character couldn’t possibly be John B.’s mother because she didn’t look like the woman in the framed photo of his parents in Season 1, Episode 1.

Several fans thought Carla shared a different familial connection with John B. “I think Limbrey is Big John's sister,” one user commented. While it’s unlikely Carla is the Pogue member’s mother, could she possibly be his aunt?

John B. and Big John reunite in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3.

Source: Netflix

The finale of Outer Banks Season 2 revealed that John B.’s dad was very much alive. And in Season 3, John B. reunites with his father, Big John, after he and the Pogues end up on the island he’s been stranded on. For nine episodes, the father and son bond over danger and drama. But unfortunately, their time together doesn't last long.