Netflix Is Christopher Trejo a Real Person? We Need to Know After Watching Netflix's 'Painkiller' Christopher Trejo is remembered by his mother in the first episode of 'Painkiller', but is he a real person? Read on below for more details By Emma Saletta Aug. 12 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Before the Netflix limited series Painkiller begins its first episode, Jennifer Trejo confirms that parts of the show are fictionalized for dramatic purposes. What isn't fictionalized is the death of her son Christopher Trejo, who according to Jennifer died at the age of 32, "all alone in the freezing cold in a gas station parking lot," on November 20, 2019.

Jennifer wears a shirt with a photo of her son on it while sharing a message with viewers that Painkiller truly is based on real events. Showing a childhood photo of Christopher playing baseball, Jennifer's love for Christopher is clear both on Netflix — and in reality.

Indeed, Christopher was not just a son battling addiction. He was also a man who was seemingly loved by many, especially his mother Jennifer. So, what else do we know about Christopher? Read the details below and find out.

Christopher Trejo was a person with promise before his painkiller addiction.

Christopher was born in El Paso, Texas on October 19, 1987 and grew up in San Bernardino, Calif. He enjoyed music, and video games, but it was baseball that Christopher truly loved, a fact Jennifer proves on Netflix with his baseball photo.

He seemingly showed promise growing up, with people calling him "magical." Unfortunately, Christopher's addiction took some of that promise away at a young age, as he was first prescribed OxyContin at the age of 15. It is unconfirmed why Christopher was prescribed OxyContin, a painkiller usually prescribed for relief of moderate to severe pain resulting from injuries, arthritis, and cancer.

An Instagram photo caption described a painful memory from when Christopher was hospitalized and his mother worried he may never wake up. Jennifer then posted another photo that described his being in withdrawal while in the hospital.

Jennifer also posted a photo shortly afterwards, which not only confirmed that Christopher's foot was removed, but he began using a walker. All of this took place in a short span of time during 2018 — one year before Christopher's death.

The young man's legacy lives on through the Christopher Trejo Foundation.

Jennifer created the Christopher Trejo Foundation after Christopher's death, an organization which sets out to give basic necessities and hope to the addicted and homeless in San Bernardino and Los Angeles.

The foundation's Facebook page has remained active in the years since his death, and has even promoted scenes from Painkiller, which stars Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba.

Jennifer has also participated in several events dedicated to victims who've lost their battles to addiction. One event she's promoted on Facebook and using her Instagram handle @jen_gaia is the Trail of Truth, an annual event in Washington D.C. that memorializes loved ones who've lost battles with substance abuse.