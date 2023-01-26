'GUHH's Egypt Criss Is Pregnant With Her First Child — When Is Her Due Date?

Among the colorful cast of characters on WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop is Sanda “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss’s daughter, Egypt Criss. The singer returned for Season 7 of GUHH, which kicked off on Jan. 5, 2023, alongside her boyfriend of several years, Sam Mattick. And they had big news. In the premiere, the couple revealed that Egypt is pregnant! So, when’s the baby due? Read on for what we know!

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star Egypt Criss is pregnant — when is her due date?

Per her Instagram, as of Dec. 31, Egypt was 31 weeks pregnant with her first child (and Sam's third), who she revealed is a baby girl. With this, we expect her due date to be sometime in February 2023. Rumors about Egypt’s pregnancy first surfaced in November of 2022, when the '90s hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa was awarded their star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, Pepa’s daughter went live, and a fan was overheard congratulating her on her pregnancy.

However, Egypt and Sam didn’t officially announce that they were expecting until a few weeks later in an Instagram post. “I thank God so much for Him blessing me with my miracle, giving me so much more to look forward to [in] the new year,” she captioned a photo of her baby bump. Following her announcement, Egypt’s comments were flooded with congratulations and criticisms alike. You see, Sam hasn’t exactly been a fan-favorite over the years.

Since the two first made their relationship public, Sam has found himself at odds with more than a few of his GUHH co-stars, including Egypt’s cousin, Tee Tee. The beef between the trio boiled over after Egypt accused Tee Tee of stealing her destination wedding idea. But are Egypt and Sam married now?

Are Egypt and Sam from ‘GUHH’ married?

Egypt and Sam said “I do” on Jan. 31, 2022. They married at the Little Vegas Chapel surrounded by a small group of family. Although Egypt’s husband has caught flack from GUHH viewers in the past, Egypt’s mom has supported the couple every step of the way. “I am a mom first, and I'm all about the love for my child before the likes,” the “Push It” rapper previously told Distractify. “I can support her. I don't always have to agree with what she does.”

“If it doesn't work out, you hope your child is strong and doesn't repeat the same mistakes,” she added. “You just teach them how to be independent so that, if anything happens to [your parents] or your spouse, you know how to fall back and take care of yourself.”

