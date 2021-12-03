Jane Seymour Starred in TV Series Like 'Jane the Virgin' — Is She in 'B Positive'?

"Is that Jane Seymour on B Positive? What the heck is Jane Seymour doing on B Positive?!" tweeted @sherryillk.

"Jane Seymour is almost in camouflage in the re-vamped B Positive. And, BTW, congratulations to Chuck Lorre for finding a way to reinvigorate a situation comedy seemingly on its last legs," tweeted @FlashBabboo.