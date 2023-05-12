Home > Television > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Source: NBC According to Rumors, Kelli Giddish Is Back on 'Law & Order' — Is She? Kelli Giddish left 'SVU,' but there are rumors that she is already set to return to both 'SVU' and 'Law & Order.' Is she? Let's find out! By Allison Hunt May 11 2023, Updated 10:52 p.m. ET

This article contains slight spoilers for the season finale of Law & Order: SVU. We first met the fearless Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, during Season 13 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and we quickly became enthralled with this complex character. Naturally, with her being in our lives over the last 12 years, we were devastated when we found out that she was leaving.

Kelli announced that she would be leaving ahead of the premiere of Season 24. We thought the last time we would see her would be, well, Rollins's wedding to Dominick Carisi, Jr. But rumors are that she is going to not only return to SVU, but to Law & Order: Organized Crime as well. Are the rumors true? Here's what we know.

Is Kelli Giddish returning to 'SVU' and 'Law & Order'?

Source: NBC

Kelli gave a statement to TVLine, before Season 24's premiere of SVU that it would be her last. The statement read: I wanted to ... let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU ... Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years ... I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Kelli ended the statement by thanking everyone involved in the show and saying, "I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come."

We thought that the midseason finale where Rollins and Carisi got married would be the last time we saw Kelli, but we were wrong. Kelli as Rollins will be returning to SVU in the Season 24 finale, and it turns out that she is pregnant.

But that's not the only time that we will get to see Kelli's face on our TV screens again! She will also be in Episode 21 of Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Based on the promo for the episode, it looks like Detective Elliot Stabler goes to "Professor" Rollins (peep that title change) for help.

In the trailer, Stabler says, "We're looking at revenge for hire," to which Rollins responds, "I'm intrigued." We also get a shot of Benson, Rollins, and Stabler all looking at a crime scene concerned ... which is nothing out of the ordinary for Law & Order shows.