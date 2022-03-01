Lee Roberts and JJ Da Boss Have a Great Relationship on 'Street Outlaws,' but Are They Related?By Chris Barilla
If you're a fan of Street Outlaws: Memphis, odds are that you're very familiar with two of its stars: Lee Roberts and JJ Da Boss. Individually and as a unit, Lee and JJ have reached the pinnacle of street racing prowess, securing countless victories and the respect and admiration of not only fellow racers but millions of fans worldwide.
With all of that being said, some have speculated, due to Lee and JJ's close-knit relationship on camera, that the duo may actually be related. So, is there any truth to this claim? Keep reading to find out!
Are Lee Roberts and JJ Da Boss from 'Street Outlaws: Memphis' actually related?
Those who watch Street Outlaws: Memphis know that Lee and JJ are about as close as two people on a reality show together could be. The duo are constantly offering helping hands to one another, joking around, and interacting in a variety of profound ways that frankly, we don't see much from the other stars. The overtness of their relationship has led many to speculate that the two are related somehow; however, that hasn't ever been proven as fact.
Indeed, The Ancestory reported that Lee and JJ have no confirmed familial ties to one another and that their great relationship is simply the product of two good friends getting along well.
That doesn't mean that there are zero familial ties on the show overall though, as JJ is actually the father of fellow MSO team member Doughboy.
Who is Lee Roberts on 'Street Outlaws'?
Lee is one of the famous racers on the cast of Street Outlaws: Memphis. An adaptive racer, Lee has proven that he can take on virtually any race that is tossed at him. On top of that, he has a knack for working on and updating his signature race car, a 1973 Chevrolet Nova, to take on whatever track he's facing.
Hailing from Savannah, Tenn., Lee has been racing with MSO for several years now. When he isn't racing impressive cars, Lee works as a manager at Hatchie River Lumber Co., a hardwood yard. In his free time, Lee seems to enjoy hunting various animals with his children, something that he posts countless photos of on Facebook.
Who is JJ Da Boss on 'Street Outlaws'?
JJ Da Boss famously pilots a ’49 Chevy pickup named Ole Heavy and is arguably one of the biggest stars on Street Outlaws: Memphis. Alongside his wife, Tricia Day, the duo have expanded their presence beyond Street Outlaws: Memphis to other shows such as Street Outlaws: America's List.
Sadly, JJ and Tricia were injured in a serious accident on Jan. 12, 2022, which left both of them hospitalized. After a recovery period, it seems as though the duo are banged up, but doing much better. JJ has even shared images of himself with his hands in casts in the wake of it all.
You can check out JJ and Lee on Street Outlaws: Memphis