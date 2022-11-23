‘LPBW’ Fans Are Concerned About Matt Roloff’s Health — Is He Sick?
In 2006, Matt Roloff introduced the world to his family on Little People, Big World. At the time, he and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, shared their experiences as two little people raising their four kids on their Roloff farm.
With more than 20 seasons under their belts, fans have become invested in Matt, Amy, and the rest of the family’s stories. Many followed their personal and professional lives and any new or ongoing health issues.
Matt, specifically, has been open about his illnesses throughout the years. However, in 2022, viewers inquired more about his well-being. So, is Matt Roloff sick? Scroll down to see what we know about the patriarch’s health.
Is ‘LPBW’ star Matt Roloff sick? He had surgery on the TLC show.
As fans already know, Matt, Amy, and their son, Zach, were born with dwarfism. Zach’s dwarfism has been through several surgeries due to his having achondroplasia dwarfism, a type of dwarfism that can affect bone growth. Amy also developed achondroplasia as a child, though she reportedly never had any complications from it.
As for Matt, the farmer was born with degenerative dysplasia, a type of dwarfism that can cause orthopedic problems and short limbs. Due to his condition, Matt underwent multiple corrective surgeries in his younger years. Over the years, he’s had more degenerative dysplasia-related procedures, including one to help with his neck problems in 2016.
LPBW fans may have also noticed that Matt uses crutches while working on his farm to help with his orthopedic issues. However, the reality star seemingly has no other health problems besides degenerative dysplasia. Still, fans were worried about his health back in June 2022.
Some thought that Matt Roloff seemed incoherent in a reply to online haters on Instagram.
On June 24, Matt posted a photo on Instagram of him, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, and two of his “dear friends.” In the caption, Matt said his friends of “30+ years” surprised him with a visit. The comment sparked outrage from some fans, including one who corrected him by saying, “So when you say ‘dear friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of you and Amy.”
Apparently, the comment didn’t sit well with Matt. Shortly after his post, Matt shared another snap, which was a group photo of him, Caryn, the friends, Amy, and Amy's new husband, Chris Marek, who were also at the outing.
“Negative people please go away gracefully ... You don’t possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo," he wrote in the caption. “But we will respond to the fools for fun if you are over 55 and mature and to qualify."
Following Matt’s rant, several fans were confused by what he was trying to say. Some wondered if he was OK after struggling to follow along with his post, but again, it doesn't seem as though Matt is dealing with any other health issues at this time.
Why is Matt Roloff crying in ‘LPBW’ Season 24?
Season 24 of Little People, Big World debuted on Nov. 1, 2022. The last few episodes have mostly been centered around Matt and the family’s feud over the Roloff farm. For those who aren’t caught up, Matt decided to sell the property and put it up for $4 million (although in present times, he has since changed his mind and decided not to sell).
Matt and Amy’s twin sons, Zach and Jeremy, felt he made the wrong choice, which Amy supported. According to her, the former couple agreed they would sell Roloff farm to the kids once they were more financially stable. However, Amy said the kids wouldn’t have $4 million anytime soon.
Unsurprisingly, the potential sale has caused friction within the Roloff family. During a Season 24 episode, Matt discussed the drama with his friend Bob at lunch. Matt, visibly upset, explained that while he made some mistakes, he regretted trusting the kids with the farm, as he felt they wouldn’t “keep it in the family.” He also called his children “little monsters” for their roles in the feud.
“Have you ever heard the phrase ‘I created a monster?’” Matt asks Bob. “I created a bunch of little monsters."
Matt later said in his confessional that he made a “big assumption” on how the farm would run in the future, but now realizes each of his kids have “their own individual lives” to live out. Hopefully, the family will get back on track before Season 24 ends.
Little People, Big World, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC and streaming on Discovery Plus.