‘LPBW’ Fans Are Concerned About Matt Roloff’s Health — Is He Sick?

In 2006, Matt Roloff introduced the world to his family on Little People, Big World. At the time, he and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, shared their experiences as two little people raising their four kids on their Roloff farm.

With more than 20 seasons under their belts, fans have become invested in Matt, Amy, and the rest of the family’s stories. Many followed their personal and professional lives and any new or ongoing health issues.