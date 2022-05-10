'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Stars Michelle Dockery and Others — Where's Matthew Goode?

The latest installment of the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: A New Era, arrives in cinemas on May 20, 2022, providing fans a much-needed update on the latest endeavors of the well-to-do Crawley clan.

Julian Fellowes's latest creative venture pays homage to the early 20th-century fascination with new tech — such as the cinematic apparatus — while also offering a glimpse into the unexpected changes triggered by Violet Crawley's decision to acquire a villa in the South of France.