Wait, Did 'The Recruit' Really Kill off [SPOILER] in the Season Finale?

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Recruit.

Let's face it — The Recruit isn't the most original spy thriller series.

However, the Netflix show certainly has a sufficient amount of surprising twists that leave audiences scrambling for their remotes to dismiss the "Are you still watching" prompt as quickly as possible. For one, the Season 1 finale ends with rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) and Russian asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) tied up in a filthy basement.