Oscar Isaac Portrays the Titular Character in 'Moon Knight' — but Who Is the Show's Villain?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 18 2022, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
A superhero series about a gift shop employee with a peculiar secret to hide? That's Moon Knight, Mohamed Diab's new MCU show coming to Disney Plus in March 2022.
Having been resurrected by Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) assumes the identity of Moon Knight. Is Moon Knight the villain in Moon Knight? How does Ethan Hawke's character, Arthur Harrow, come into the picture?
'Moon Knight' is not a villain — but he poses a big threat to scientist Arthur Harrow.
Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy, Disney Plus's Moon Knight promises hours of fun with its gripping portrayal of the adventures of Marc Spector, who seems at the beginning of the series to assume the identity of one of his alter egos, Steven Grant.
In the comic books, Marc is a U.S. Marine turned mercenary with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Partly because of the disorder he assumes several alter egos, including that of gift shop employee Steven Grant, cab driver Jake Lockley, and Mr. Knight, a consultant.
In the first Moon Knight trailer released in January 2022, Steven has to try and make sense of the often incoherent events taking place in his everyday life. Struggling to differentiate reality and dreams, he is haunted by visions of a mythic character clad in a silver glider cape. The true scope of Steven/Marc's adventures will come to light on March 30, 2022, with the premiere of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.
What's Moon Knight's back story?
A U.S. Marine-turned mercenary, Marc Spector has his life turned upside down after a surprise encounter with Khonshu, a moon god in ancient Egyptian mythology. Sometimes described as Khonshu's fist or as one of his high priests, Marc takes up the fight under the moniker of Moon Knight.
If the ostensible changes made to Steven Grant's character are anything to go by, there's a chance that the latest adaptation of Moon Knight will take some creative liberty to bring new life to the cult-classic source material.
Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night, the Vol 1. #32 issue of Marvel Comics that came out in August 1975. Moon Knight also made appearances in Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1-6 and others.
Ethan Hawke plays Dr. Arthur Harrow, the villain, in 'Moon Knight.'
In the new series coming to Disney Plus, Moon Knight will have to confront Dr. Arthur Harrow, an evil scientist who claims to specialize in "pain theory." In the comic books, Arthur tries to pass off the results of the harrowing scientific experiments the Nazis conducted during the Holocaust as his own.
In the trailer for the new Moon Knight series, a cult-leader-like Arthur tells Steven that "there's chaos in [him]." "Embrace the chaos," he says.
Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022.