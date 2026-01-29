Let's Break Down Poppy's Pregnancy Scare in 'People We Meet on Vacation' Alex and Poppy have a charged moment after Poppy takes a pregnancy test. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 29 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

This article contains spoilers for the end of People We Meet on Vacation. In People We Meet on Vacation, long-distance friends Poppy and Alex meet up for one week every year for a trip somewhere around the globe. They first met on a tumultuous road trip from Boston College to their hometown in Ohio, and quickly became great platonic friends despite their differences.

Since People We Meet on Vacation is a rom-com, after all, the pair eventually do have romantic feelings for each other. Author Emily Henry told Tudum that she wanted to write a gender-swapped When Harry Met Sally, with Poppy taking Harry's position and Alex taking Sally's position as the hopeless romantic. Let's break down the charged moment where Poppy and Alex almost kiss for the first time: Poppy's pregnancy scare in Tuscany.



Is Poppy pregnant in 'People We Meet on Vacation'?

When Poppy and Alex vacation in Tuscany, Alex is with his on-and-off high school sweetheart, and Poppy is with her new photographer boyfriend, Trey. Poppy starts to feel sick and wonders whether she is pregnant. She texts Alex rather than confiding in Trey, and Poppy and Alex meet outside. Alex encourages Poppy to take a pregnancy test, and they buy one from a pharmacy.

The test is negative, meaning Poppy is not pregnant. She and Alex are both relieved, and they almost kiss for the first time. However, they pull back and are both left with jilted feelings after the encounter.

When do Poppy and Alex actually get together?

Alex and his high school sweetheart get engaged the morning after Poppy's pregnancy scare. Poppy eventually admits that she thinks Alex is settling, and Alex tells her that he simply needs a stable, loving relationship.

Poppy and Alex eventually reunite at Alex's brother's wedding in Spain. Alex and his fiancée have broken up. Poppy tells him she wishes things could go back to how they were before they almost kissed in Tuscany. Alex says that he can't go back to being platonic friends, and they go their separate ways. However, Alex returns, and they both confess feelings for each other and finally have a kiss in the rain.