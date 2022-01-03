The Sweet 'N Wholesome Fab Five Are Back! But Are the Transformations Featured on 'Queer Eye' Real?

Skyler also addressed some backlash that his episode received, as some felt it focused too much on his medical transition and treated him simply as a source for trans education.

"I think people feel like I was being studied because I was educating [the Fab Five during filming]. That is how I do my work," he explained. "That gift was given to me by another visible, open, activist trans man who saved my life and helped me figure myself out. So of course, I took full power knowing that the show was going to be targeted at middle-America housewives, because that’s what the first season was geared toward."