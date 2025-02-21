‘RHONJ Star Rachel Fuda Was Reportedly Fired Due to Her “Difficult” Husband John Fuda Rachel and John Fuda joined 'RHONJ' in Season 13. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 21 2025, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey has had many ebbs and flows since premiering on the network in 2009. But the show's 14th season was so brutal and exhausting that the production team began looking for multiple replacements soon after the ladies failed to give us a decent reunion following an explosive season. RHONJ's pause between Seasons 14 and 15 became part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

Even Quinta Brunson and Co. mentioned the chaos at Abbott Elementary through our queen, Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter). Many wondered who would be returning for another season and who would be punching the air as they watched from the sidelines. Some fans are concerned that the cast switch-up didn't end well for several stars from Season 14, including Rachel Fuda. Rumor has it Rachel was among the cast members we may have seen for the last time. So, is the wife and mom of four leaving RHONJ? Here's what to know.

Rachel Fuda is rumored to have been fired from 'RHONJ' because of her husband, John Fuda.

As fans awaited an official cast list for RHONJ Season 15, many reports about who's in and who's out have surfaced. In February 2025, a Bravo insider reportedly told OK! Magazine that Rachel was in the latter category after two seasons on the show.

The insider claimed Bravo remained "engaged" with three of the six principal cast members from Season 14 — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania. Rachel, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Cabral, who joined Rachel on the show in Season 13, were reportedly not asked to return. "Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects," the source said.

Since being on the show, Rachel has shared many of her life's moments, including her marriage to her husband, John Fuda, and raising her children. Fans watched as she adopted her stepson, Jaiden, after helping to raise him for most of his life. OK!'s insider shared that Rachel's family, mainly her hubby, is the reason she wasn't asked to return.

While she was reportedly a "strong contender" to return to RHONJ, John's disputes on and off-camera, including multiple charges "breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery," per All About The Real Housewives. “Bravo found her husband difficult to deal with behind the scenes and didn’t feel it was worth the headache," the insider added.

Rachel hasn't shared whether she will continue on RHONJ as of this writing. However, she shared in February 2025 that she's embracing newness, as she and John welcomed their fourth child, Lorenzo Antonio Fuda, who was born Feb. 19.