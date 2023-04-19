Home > Television > Reality TV > Return to Amish Source: TLC 'Return to Amish' Newbie Ray Knows How To Play Up the Drama for Reality TV Ray ventures out of the Amish community on 'Return to Amish,' so is he still Amish now? Thanks to Rosanna on TikTok, we have the answer. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 19 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

For some of the Return to Amish cast members, the point of the show is to explore the English world for the first time. For others, it's to share what their life is like after having already left the Amish world, unbeknownst to viewers. We're not saying the show is fake, but there are parts that are embellished, like newcomer Ray's overly protective attitude when it comes to his sister, Rosanna.

And after the April 18 episode, which shows Ray acting especially aggressive with Rosanna's boyfriend Johnny and flirty with ladies, is Ray still Amish? The new Return to Amish star is legitimately from a Pennsylvania Amish family but he's certainly sowing wild wild oats on the show. And in a recent TikTok live, Rosanna spilled some tea about Return to Amish and about her brother specifically.

Is Ray still Amish after 'Return to Amish'?

According to Rosanna via her TikTok Q&A on April 18, Ray is still Amish. In fact, according to fellow Return to Amish star Jeremiah on his own TikTok live on April 17, Ray is gearing up to get married. And we have a feeling it isn't to one of the girls he met at the club in Florida during the filming of Return to Amish.

On the show, Ray is quick to call out Johnny for behavior even the slightest bit against Rosanna and the guys almost get into a physical altercation. Ray also condemns Rosanna and Johnny for sitting on her bed together even though they are fully clothed and the door is ajar when he walks in. But the rules Ray has for his sister don't seem to apply to him.

Ray and Daniel bring girls home from the bar and the rest of the house is not pleased. Don't miss #ReturnToAmish, Tuesdays at 10/9c to see the tension rise. pic.twitter.com/GgaJDcTsJs — TLC Network (@TLC) April 18, 2023

When they go out drinking and dancing, it doesn't take long for Ray to acclimate to English customs as far as partying goes for 20-somethings. And Ray and Daniel even bring a few of the ladies they meet back to the shared house for a sleepover. But this is all likely part of showing off for cameras since Ray is back in the Amish community. And, according to Rosanna, parts of Return to Amish are scripted, while just "some of it" is real.

Rosanna shared that 'Return to Amish' isn't completely real.

When Rosanna shared on TikTok that the show isn't totally real, she also revealed that Ray's behavior isn't totally authentic either. She said that his overly protective behavior towards her and Johnny is "for the show." And, as we've seen, it certainly brings a ton of exciting drama for viewers.

