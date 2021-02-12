Savannah Chrisley and Ex Nic Deleted All Their Pics Together From Instagram

Back in September 2020, fans were let down when they learned the engaged couple Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best and Nic Kerdiles had broken up . They'd been set to tie the knot for two years when Savannah announced they'd split: "Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually."

Savannah explained to PEOPLE , "Our situation is very unique. For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone. And that goes for him as well."

In December 2020, a few months after their announcement, Nic left a comment on one of her Instagram photos that simply said, "So proud of you babe!" Um, excuse me? Are exes allowed to call each other "babe"? They can be proud of each other, but using a word like "babe" is a lot to process. So, fans wondered if this meant they were back together. A rep for Savannah sadly confirmed the two had not gotten back together.

Is Savannah Chrisley back together with Nic?

As of now, Savannah Chrisley doesn't seem to be back together with Nic. And all photos of them together have been deleted from both Instagrams — not good. However, Savannah's mom thinks they have a chance. “You know what, I think they are both young. I’ve said this before …. I’m glad if either one of them had any doubt that they did it now versus waiting 10 years from now when you’re married with kids,” Julie Chrisley said.

Julie also told Life&Style that she and the family support Nic, no matter what. “We love Nic. He is a part of our family. I just believe that what will be will be. I’ve learned to never say never,” Julie said. She added that Savannah hasn't been dating since her breakup with Nic, which makes us wonder if she still has feelings for Nic. Or maybe she just wants to be single and focus on work! And her amazing skincare regimen.

Even Savannah said it herself — if they get back together, then it was meant to be. "Neither of us were capable of giving the other what they needed at the time. And that's okay. You just have to realize that and we chose to take that step back. And no decision in life is ever perfect. If we end up back together, that was what was meant to be. And if we don't, then there's going to be other people that come into our lives," she told PEOPLE.