Will 'Sons of the Forest' Come to PS5 and Xbox Game Pass During Early Access? By Anthony Jones Feb. 22 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Following years after the cult classic survival horror game The Forest by Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest will begin its early access period starting on Feb. 23. The follow-up aims to send players to another cannibal-infested landscape to survive against all odds — whether escaping horrifying threats or fighting off hunger on the dangerous island.

Sadly, the early access version of Sons of the Forest is exclusive to Steam, so crossplay support is currently out the window. Despite that, fans have wondered if Sons of the Forest will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, and other platforms at some point during early access or when the full version is ready. Here's a breakdown of everything we know about Sons of the Forest coming to other platforms.

Is 'Sons of the Forest' coming to PS5 and other consoles?

On Feb. 3, Endnight announced the Steam early access release for Sons of the Forest, but there wasn't any mention of upcoming launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Series X/S. The studio's previous title, The Forest, went through a similar PC early access window and was released later on PS4 when the game was fully ready. The same could happen for Sons of the Forest, but it's not likely to occur during its upcoming early access.

Hey Everyone,



In fact, during an interview with Gamingbolt in Oct. 2022, Endnight explained they "would love to come to console in the future, but are currently focused on delivering the best experience possible to PC players." Unfortunately, console fans must wait through months of early access development before hearing any news of Sons of the Forest arriving on their platform.

'Sons of the Forest' won't be on Xbox Game Pass, either, but that may change in the future.

Since Sons of the Forest won't be coming to Xbox consoles anytime soon, it makes sense the game would not make the cut for Xbox Game Pass. While Sons of the Forest is not a day-one exclusive title like Hi-Fi Rush or Pentiment, it could arrive later for the subscription service.

