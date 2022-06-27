'Stranger Things' Could Be Returning to 'Dead by Daylight' Some Time Soon
In 2019, fans of zombies and all things mildly spooky were thrilled to learn about the crossover between Dead by Daylight and the popular Netflix Original series Stranger Things. The show, which just debuted the first part of its fourth season on the streaming service, received a DLC add-on pack. It featured skins for the Demogorgon and popular characters Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington (with Jonathan Byers added later). Those who purchased the pack can still use those skins now.
Unfortunately, the pack was pulled from the game in 2021, likely due to the licensing timeline, leaving those who hadn't already snagged the pack without a way to obtain it. The Hawkins Laboratory map was also pulled from rotation, leaving only the skins behind.
Considering the hype around Season 4, though, it's not off-base to believe that fans will want DLC like it again, giving them even more opportunities to immerse the characters in the popular video game. Is Stranger Things coming back?
Is 'Stranger Things' coming back to 'Dead By Daylight'?
While Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has not officially commented on the matter, there are some leakers who believe that another crossover with the show will be coming to the game very soon. Stranger Things 4 has reignited a love for the series, and with some new antagonists and characters in the show, people are hoping for another crossover with the game.
"Netflix has contacted Behaviour proposing a future collaboration following the discontinued Stranger Things collab," leaker @DBDLeaks posted on Twitter, per GameRant. "This means not only ST Chapter coming back, but also new content Vecna is part of it."
Many of these leaks were coupled with a rendering of the antagonist Venca in the game, suggesting that new content focused on the events of Season 4 could be hitting the game very soon.
Unfortunately, despite the render of Venca being shared widely online, it was later proven to be fan-made. This means that there is not any official content circulating in regards to the potential collab. However, leakers are still confident that players will see new Stranger Things characters come to the game soon.
Does this mean that Venca will be coming to 'Dead by Daylight'?
Again, it has not yet been confirmed that Stranger Things will actually be returning to the popular multiplayer horror game, but there's clearly enough demand for the crossover to warrant it. While the render of Venca was proven to be made by fans, it seems that there may be some validity to the villain's potential introduction to the game.
"Parts of evidence provided supporting this leak is still legit for me. I would take it with grain of salt right now, although as I said, I still don't have enough information to fully debunk it," @DBDLeaks tweeted.
While there's no confirmation just yet, Dead by Daylight players could be coming back to the world of Stranger Things very soon.