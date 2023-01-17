Is The 'Last of Us' a PlayStation Exclusive? Here’s Where You Can Play the Hit Game

Published by Sony and recently turned into an HBO series, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is, without a doubt, one of the most popular gaming franchises on the market. First released for the PlayStation 3 nearly a decade ago, The Last of Us follows the harrowing journey of Joel and Ellie as they trek across a post-apocalyptic United States. The game has since received a sequel and a remaster, but is it still a PlayStation exclusive in 2023?

Is 'The Last of Us' a PlayStation exclusive?

If you own an Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, you’ll be sad to hear that The Last of Us is still a PlayStation exclusive. Sony currently has no plans to bring the blockbuster action game to other consoles outside the PlayStation family – and since few first-party Sony titles have ever seen the light of day outside of the PlayStation ecosystem, there’s little chance The Last of Us will ever find a home on another console.

Source: Naughty Dog

The 'Last of Us' is available on several platforms.

While The Last of Us is technically a PlayStation exclusive, its remake (The Last of Us Part I) is launching on PC later this year. The title first launched for PS5 last September, but PC fans can finally check out the iconic adventure on March 3. It's a faithful recreation of the original game, although it benefits from enhanced graphics and a few gameplay tweaks.

Source: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us also received a sequel in the form of The Last of Us Part II. This continued the story of the first game, although Joel is replaced by Ellie as the main character. It was released on PS4 and received a free upgrade for PS5. There’s currently no word on a PC release and, much like the original game, it’s unlikely to ever launch on Xbox or Switch.

In other words, The Last of Us is available on PlayStation consoles today and PC in March, while The Last of Us Part II is only available on PS4 and PS5.