After Concerning Twitter Rumors, the Queen of England Is Confirmed to Be Alive

Fans of the British Royal Family were startled when "The Queen is Dead" began trending in all capital letters on Twitter in late August of 2021. Queen Elizabeth II is currently 95 years old, a remarkable age for any person, and with the recent passing of Prince Philip , it's only natural people would be concerned about her welfare.

So, is the Queen of England still alive? And how did this rumor get started in the first place? Here's everything we know.

Queen Elizabeth is still alive, contrary to viral tweets saying otherwise.

The viral phrase "Queen is dead" appears to have originated from multiple sources, both wildly different from one another. The first reason for the phrase trending is related to the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, where controversial "Queen" Victoria Larsen declared that her moniker "It's Goddess now. The Queen is dead," to which she received the reply, "Oh, OK, I didn't get CC'd on that."

“It’s goddess now. The queen is dead.”

“Oh okay, I didn’t get CC-Ed on that.” #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lHApsvHw77 — Cassidy Spreadbury (@ohheyitscass23) August 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

Victoria is best known for her alleged bullying on the set of The Bachelor, so it might not be a surprise to long-term Bachelor Nation members that she's stirring up trouble once more by changing her preferred title. However, the other reason for "The Queen is Dead" trending happened due to a viral tweet from the gaming community.

this is the person who started the whole “the queen is dead” thing, she is not dead they said that in the thread when people were confused but now they deleted it pic.twitter.com/0XTDwf59c0 — crimson (@hugs4dtkq) August 22, 2021 Source: Twitter

User @Whyenn_Reader on Twitter posted a tweet on Aug. 22, 2021, that read, "burner44z [shaking hands emoji] the Queen: died on 22.08.21" User burner44z was a member of the "mcyt fandom," which stands for Minecraft YouTuber. The account, which one TikTok user explains was run by two people, was dedicated to funny screenshots of the main Minecraft YouTuber collective.

