Home > Entertainment Is Tom Hanks Bald? Here's Why the People Are Wondering Is this just a bald-faced lie? By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 3 2024, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tomhanks

It can't be easy being a universally beloved actor. All that money and adoration ... it's gotta be hard. (Kidding.) Nah, the hard part comes when people start spreading lies about you. That's what's happening to Tom Hanks.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's been the subject of fake ads trying to scam people by using his likeness with AI. And now there's an image going around showing him without a hair on his head, accompanied by a claim that he's moving out of the U.S. if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. So what's going on, for real? Here's the truth of the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tom Hanks bald?

There's a tweet going around that claims, "BREAKING: Tom Hanks announces he will leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024!" The tweet shows two side-by-side pics, one of which features Tom with a noticeably bald head. So is the actor actually bald?

🚨BREAKING: Tom Hanks announces he will leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected President in 2024!



What's Your Reaction? pic.twitter.com/i8hw9pIw2i — Donald J. Trump News (@realTrumpNewsX) September 1, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Nope, Tom isn't bald. And as for where that "bald" picture came from, it was just a still taken from an interview Tom did a few years ago where he showed off the look he had for the 2022 Elvis movie, where he played Elvis's odd manager with the even odder accent (aka Colonel Tom Parker).

"Here, let me show you ... let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," Tom told talk show host Graham Norton via a December 2022 video interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking off his hat, the actor added: "Check out this horrible ... Can you see that? Look at that thing! Look at that!" He then joked: "I just scared the children; I want to apologize."

Article continues below advertisement

If you take a look at Tom's Instagram page, you can see that he does, in fact, still have hair. Just check out this April 2024 pic he posted that shows him posing alongside his wife, actress Rita Wilson: