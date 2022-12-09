'It's a Wonderful Binge' Welcomes You to Break Out the Spiked Eggnog — Who Narrates the Film?

America's near future is a bit less... intoxicated. In Jeremy Garelick's 2020 comedy flick The Binge, America has banned all drugs and alcohol. However, on one night a year (for exactly 12 hours), it's a wasted free-for-all, as all drugs and alcohol are legal. If you're thinking this premise sounds a bit familiar, it's because The Binge is a parody of The Purge franchise, complete with alerting sirens.

Though The Binge only earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22 percent, it's back for another round of drinks.