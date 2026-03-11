Ivanna Ortiz Charged After Allegedly Firing at Rihanna’s Home — Let's Dive In If convicted, Ivanna Ortiz will be spending the rest of her life in prison. By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 11 2026, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

In a world where there seems to be a fine line between a fan and a crazy stan, celebrities have to take extra precautions when out and about. From private security to avoiding certain events, safety is of the utmost importance. After all, social media has given the public first access to celebs, blurring the lines between privacy and respect. As such, various celebrities have been victims of stalking, from Natalia Bryant to Ariana Grande.

However, things go from bad to worse once weapons are involved. And Rihanna, who is now a mom-of-three, just got the shock of her life, not while she was out, but in the comfort of her home. An individual named Ivanna Ortiz had the gall to shoot an AR-15-style rifle at the "ANTI" singer’s residence multiple times. Now, fans want retribution. Let’s explore Ivanna Ortiz’s charges.

What are Ivanna Ortiz’s charges?

According to NBC News, via the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Ortiz has been charged with “10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.”

Additionally, the outlet shares that special allegations, including personal discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm, were added to each count.

Ortiz had a hearing on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at which her bail was set at $1.875 million, down from an original amount of over $10 million.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the bail was initially astronomical due to the number of victims at the residence. "There were a total of 10 people present when the shooting occurred, and all would be considered victims, Chief McDonnell shared per FOX 11. “So, that's a big portion, and then there's an enhancement for using the weapon.”

Keep in mind, the singer, her partner, A$AP Rocky, their three children, and her mother were all at home when Ortiz allegedly shot at the residence.

ABC 2 also shared that Judge Theresa McGonigle issued a protective order for Ortiz to stay away from Rihanna, A$AP, and their home. Ortiz is also “not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition, along with several other conditions.” Given Ortiz’s various charges, if convicted, she can count on spending the rest of her life behind bars.

Rihanna has fled Los Angeles after the incident.

As she should! TMZ reported that Rihanna left town on Monday, March 9, 2026. Following the shooting, the outlet shares that security and other staffers were seen loading bags into vehicles that were driven to Van Nuys airport. Later, Rihanna was photographed getting on a private jet and leaving the city.

There’s no telling if the “Close to You” songstress will return to the U.S. any time soon, but fans are worried and hoping that justice prevails. That said, it’s safe to assume that Rihanna and her family likely left the country.

rihanna is the music industry’s equivalent to princess diana. she is so friendly and open with the public and fans. a true people’s princess.



more importantly she is now a mother. protect her at all costs. https://t.co/FQXd8VhpF3 — honest (@imthehonestboy) March 10, 2026