Jack White Slams President Trump for Disrespectful Post About Rob Reiner's Death Jack White has been a staunch opponent of President Trump. By Risa Weber Updated Dec. 16 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer, songwriter, producer, and frontman for The White Stripes, Jack White, has been a vocal opponent of President Trump. He's called Trump a "wannabe dictator," threatened Trump with lawsuits for unauthorized use of his music, and insulted Trump's gaudy decor in the White House, per Billboard.

Now, he's speaking up in response to Trump's post about Rob Reiner's tragic death. Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their home over the weekend, and their son Nick Reiner was arrested. On Monday, Dec. 16, 2025, Trump wrote a post on Truth Social saying that Rob passed away "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME," per USA Today.

Trump managed to make things even worse, making Rob's tragic murder about himself. He said, "[Rob] was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump. With his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Source: MEGA

Jack White politics have been made clear. He condemned Trump's post about Rob Reiner.

Jack screenshotted Trump's Truth Social post and shared it on Instagram, with a scathing caption. "Trump, you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much," he began.

Jack continued, "To use someone's tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin. Shame on you, Trump, and anyone who defends this."

Jack said that he stands with Rob Reiner even though they never met. He finished off his caption by saying, "God bless you, Rob Reiner, and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you, and I still stand by you."

Many comments on Jack's post mirror his sentiments about the Trump administration. One highlights the irony of Trump making this very public, off-color statement while many were fired for their words about Charlie Kirk. They wrote, "Many people lost their jobs just for posting about the death of Charlie Kirk, but the GOP will tolerate this unhinged rant about the death of a person who worked his whole life to elevate people and their stories from all walks of life. Unreal."

Here's what we know about Jack White's political history.

Jack White wasn't always as vocal about his political opinions as he has been since Trump took office. He first endorsed a presidential candidate (Bernie Sanders) in 2020, per Rolling Stone. When he performed at a rally for Bernie, Jack said, "I'm not really politically affiliated too much ... I just listen to the issues."

