'Cobra Kai' Pays Tribute to Assistant Director Jeff Kay in Season 5

Although there's much for fans to discuss and obsess over in Season 5, many viewers quickly shifted their attention from the Netflix dramedy's various storylines once a gracious dedication appeared at the end of Episode 3.

Following the last scene in the episode and before the credits began rolling, the screen presented a tribute: "In Memoriam, Jeff Kay: 1965-2021." Wait, who is Jeff? Here's what we know about him, including his role working on Cobra Kai.