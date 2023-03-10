Jennifer Aydin’s Jersey Shore House Has a “More Cozy Feel” Than Her Paramus Mansion

The women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey love to enjoy a lavish lifestyle so long as their families are with them for every luxurious move. Jennifer Aydin is one housewife who created a stunning home with her husband, Bill Aydin, for their children — Justin, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia. Now, Jennifer is ready to create new adventures at the Jersey Shore.

Jennifer and Bill are frequent Jersey Shore travelers and had a rental in the area up until 2021. The reality star and her doctor husband are now the owners of a gorgeous, though smaller, home right near the landmark vacation spot. Here are all of the details about Jennifer Aydin’s Jersey Shore house!

Jennifer Aydin’s Jersey Shore house was designed to “make memories” with her husband and kids.

Jennifer gave Bravo TV a tour of her new Jersey Shore house while walking around the house with her boot in tow in March 2023. She began the tour by showing off her “shore shower,” directly next to the “shore foyer.” Jennifer says in the video clip that the foyer shower is one of the house's "many perks.”

The Bravolebrity then moved the tour to the family’s living room and kitchen. The quaint kitchen vastly differs from the Aydins’ luxurious kitchen, which has an entire island, dining room, and chandelier overlooking the space.

However, Jennifer says in the clip that she prefers the smaller living area for the vacation home because it’s “gonna force all the kids to sit at the table and make great memories.” “It’s a lot smaller than what we’re used to, but I’m actually excited about it because I feel like it’s got a more [cozy] feel,” Jennifer admits to Bravo. “This is gonna force all the kids to sit at the table and make great memories.”

Jennifer continues showing the “many perks” of the home, including the extra bedrooms for her “extended family.” Jennifer also gave fans a look at her “practical” master bathroom and said it has one thing she doesn’t even have at her gorgeous manse — a bidet! “This is something special that I’ve never had,” Jennifer admits to the camera. “It’s a bidet! Huh, washes your butt.”

Jennifer ended the tour by flaunting her jacuzzi bath, located in the master bedroom. She shared that the jacuzzi was one of her favorite places in the house, and she even kicked the cameras out so she could “relax in a nice jacuzzi” without them and her kids.

What is Jennifer Aydin’s net worth?

While Jennifer never disclosed how much she and Bill paid for their Jersey Shore home, it’s safe to say the couple dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund the vacation spot.

According to Wallet Investor, a home in Jersey Shore city reportedly costs a median average of $127,559. Since Jennifer’s Jersey Shore house has more amenities than an average home, she likely paid more than the outlet predicted. Thankfully, she and Bill can afford the added luxury based on her net worth.

Jennifer reportedly has a net worth of $11 million. The net worth combines Jennifer’s RHONJ salary and her husband, Bill’s fortune as a plastic surgeon. Bill has a net worth of $3 million.