Jennifer and Jeff Fessler Have Been Married for Almost 24 Years

Jennifer Fessler may only be a "friend of" this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she has already left a big impact. Jennifer's relatability and consistent dead pan comedic relief has quickly made her a fan favorite. Her impact has already been felt on the show as she has been featured multiple times this season, and we're only on Episode 5.

In addition to meeting Jennifer, we have also gotten to know her husband, Jeff Fessler. Jennifer and Jeff will have been married 24 years this coming April. That's a huge accomplishment, congrats you guys! Let's get to know Jennifer's husband, Jeff!

Let’s meet Jennifer Fessler’s husband!

As stated earlier, Jennifer and Jeff have been married for 23 years. The pair were married at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club in Mamaroneck, NY on April 11, 1999. Jennifer and Jeff's wedding was even covered in The New York Times at the time. Jennifer and Jeff have two children together, one son, Zachary, and one daughter, Rachel.

What's Jeff Fessler's job?

Jeff Fessler went to undergrad at University of Maryland before getting his law degree at New York Law School. Jeff is currently a partner at the law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton. According to his Linkedin bio, Jeff focuses, "on the representation of public and private companies, principally in the life sciences industry" and also, "has extensive experience representing investment banks and companies in public offerings and private placements."

Jeff's bio on the companies website also tells us that he, "has been involved in a wide variety of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, proxy contests, restructurings and private equity and debt financings, as well as securities disclosure issues and corporate governance...".

In addition to working at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, Jeff has also worked at several other law firms such as Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference, Sills Cummis & Gross, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to name a few.

What's Jennifer Fessler's net worth?

Jeff might be a partner at a law firm, but Jennifer is a businesswoman in her own right: Jennifer is the CEO of her own shoe company, F. Major. The heels that they sell, "not only met the high standards of European luxury, but [are] also wearable through a night of getting down and dirty." Basically, they are functional and fashionable. We love to see it. Before starting F. Major, Jennifer also was the Director of Creative Services and Talent Acquisition at Pivotal Search Group as well as a recruiter at multiple other companies. Being the boss babe that she is, Jennifer is worth $2.5 million, according to Gossip Next Door.