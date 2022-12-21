Hip Hop Icon Jermaine Dupri's Net With Isn't as Massive as You'd Think
Most people associate Jermaine Dupri with the record label So So Def. However, Jermaine’s contributions to hip-hop extend far beyond the role of a record executive.
Jermaine grew up with music in his blood, thanks to his father, Michael Mauldin, being a music executive at Columbia Records. Naturally, Jermaine opted for a music career and has since been behind the success of acts including ‘90s male hip-hop duo Kriss Kross, ‘90s girl group Xscape, pop music icon Mariah Carey, and many more.
Seeing that Jermaine has such an extensive resume of wins throughout his career, most folks think that he’s rolling in dough. However, Jermaine's net egg isn't as cushy as most would think.
So, what is Jermaine Dupri’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.
Jermaine Dupri's net worth is in the millions.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jermaine has a net worth of $2.5 million. This figure reflects his work as an actor, producer, songwriter, rapper, and record label owner.
Throughout Jermaine's tenure in the music industry, the 50-year-old helped produced Xscape’s platinum-selling debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha”, Mariah’s “The Emancipation of Mimi” project, Usher’s “Confessions” album, which sold over 15 million copies, and more.
Also, Jermaine has production credits on projects for Bow Wow, Da Brat, Boyz II Men, Monica, Weezer, Jay-Z, Tamar Braxton, Lil Wayne, and plenty more artists.
That said, it’s easy to see why folks believe that Jermaine should have a higher net worth. However, he may see a slight spike due to a recent concert where he reunited with one of his many collaborators.
Birth name: Jermaine Dupri Mauldin
Birthplace: Asheville, N.C.
Birthdate: Sept. 23, 1972
Father: Michael Mauldin
Mother: Tina Mosley
Children: Two daughters born in 1998 and 2010
Jermaine Dupri made an appearance at Mariah Carey’s Christmas concert special.
When you have musical chemistry like Jermaine and Mariah, it makes sense to maintain that relationship. We all know that Mariah is a legend in her own right, and Jermaine only helped propel her career to the next level with timeless hits.
So, it isn't a surprise that the longtime collaborators reunited on stage for the Christmas special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13, 2022 — which later aired on Dec. 20, 2022, on CBS.
Jermaine even shared behind-the-scenes clips of his daughter, 12-year-old Jalynn, getting in on the action.
“One of the highlights of my weekend was @mariahcarey and miss @therealdebbieallen allowing my daughter Jalynn to be in her Christmas concert @thegarden. Ironically, she’s 12 which is the same age I was when I went on the fresh fest. That's crazy!!” Jermaine wrote on Instagram.
Jermaine also shared various posts of Jalynn and Mariah’s twins, 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan, kicking it backstage. He posted a special clip of himself, Mariah, and moments from the event on Instagram.
The Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! concert special is now available to stream on Paramount Plus.