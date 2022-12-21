Hip Hop Icon Jermaine Dupri's Net With Isn't as Massive as You'd Think

Most people associate Jermaine Dupri with the record label So So Def. However, Jermaine’s contributions to hip-hop extend far beyond the role of a record executive.

Jermaine grew up with music in his blood, thanks to his father, Michael Mauldin, being a music executive at Columbia Records. Naturally, Jermaine opted for a music career and has since been behind the success of acts including ‘90s male hip-hop duo Kriss Kross, ‘90s girl group Xscape, pop music icon Mariah Carey, and many more.