Jerrod Carmichael Joined Bestie Taylor Swift at a Yankees Game — Their Friendship, Explained "Taylor Swift's my best friend. Like, I'm not her best friend, but she's my best friend," Jerrod said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

It's likely no secret that all famous people know each other to some degree — have you ever played the 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' game? Sometimes, celebrity friendships surprise the general public when they're revealed, even if they've been ongoing for years.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael in musician Taylor Swift's suite at the New York Yankees baseball game on Oct. 14, 2024. While some people were surprised, others knew that Taylor had previously invited Jerrod to a Kansas City Chiefs football game. How long has their friendship been going on? Here's what Jerrod and Taylor have to say about their dynamic duo.

Source: Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael and Taylor Swift have been friends since at least 2021.

Fans became interested in Jerrod and Taylor's friendship in October 2024 when the duo were spotted sitting side by side in a suite at the New York Yankees baseball game. Taylor was accompanied by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Jerrod was with his boyfriend Mike, who fans might recognize from The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

Jerrod and Taylor reportedly met at Taylor's pal Lena Dunham's wedding to Luis Felber in 2021, where they took a selfie together. In 2022, Jerrod told Howard Stern on the Howard Stern Show that his friendship with Taylor has been quite lucrative for his dating life. "It’s a picture of me and Taylor I use on my Grindr profile now," he said. "I’ll send it to guys. You really want to excite the gays in New York City? Send a picture of you and Taylor Swift."

Source: Getty Images

The "Cruel Summer" singer also invited Jerrod to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game with her in January 2024. In March, when Jerrod was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, Jimmy asked him about a paparazzi picture of himself and Taylor at the game.

Jerrod joked, "Taylor Swift’s my best friend. Like, I’m not her best friend, but she’s my best friend." He added, "Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift? I called my former best friend and I was like, ‘You’re out. Taylor’s in. You never invited me on a jet to your game.’"