Fans Wonder About Jesse Ventura's Military Service After He Calls Out Trump Amid ICE Raids “He’s the draft-dodging coward who, when it was his time to serve his country, he did what all rich white boys did." By Niko Mann Published Jan. 9 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura's military service became a topic of conversation after he called out President Donald Trump for being a draft dodger amid ICE raids in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis native and former Governor of Minnesota was visiting his former high school, Roosevelt High School, when he told Fox 9 News that Trump was a "coward." Trump infamously avoided the Vietnam War because he allegedly had bone spurs.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s the draft-dodging coward who, when it was his time to serve his country, he did what all rich white boys did," he said. "I wasn’t a rich white boy. ... We had to go. ... He’s gonna tell me what courage is?”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Ventura's military service includes being a Navy SEAL.

According to The Independent, Ventura is both a veteran of the Vietnam War and a former Navy SEAL. He was also the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003 after running as an Independent. Ventura is also a former professional WWE wrestler who was affectionately known as Jesse “The Body” Ventura during his wrestling days. After a woman was murdered by ICE agents on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis at a traffic stop, Ventura spoke out at his alma mater.

"As a graduate of Roosevelt High School and as the former governor of Minnesota, I’m so proud of Roosevelt High School and how they stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom," he said. "And freedom is not arresting people without warrants. We have a system here — it’s called a Constitution, and we have a party, the Republicans, who don’t seem to want to abide by the Constitution."

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Ventura shared his thoughts about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis and a confrontation between ICE officers and staff at Roosevelt High School on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QWML36MY3H — FOX 9 (@FOX9) January 8, 2026

Renee Nicole Good was shot to death by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, during an immigration raid in Minneapolis while at a traffic stop. Ross shot Renee twice in the face as she drove her SUV near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, according to CBS News. A video captured federal agents blocking the road as Renee waved several ICE officers by. Seconds later, several agents approach her SUV and demand that Renee exit the vehicle. One reached inside the driver's window and yelled, "Get out of the f--king car."

Article continues below advertisement

Renee turned her wheel and backed up a few feet before trying to drive away when she was shot twice at point-blank range in the head. ICE claims she tried to ram them with her SUV, but video footage disputes their story.

The ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good must face murder charges, just like Derek Chauvin did for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/SwPt8Q4zyP — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) January 9, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

"Anytime you have the loss of life that needlessly happens, that’s a tragedy," Jesse said. "And what occurred yesterday did not have to happen.” Jesse also noted that he only served one term as governor, and he may run again to provide the country with someone who follows the Constitution. “After Jan. 6, the Republican Party is a domestic enemy to our Constitution," he added. "I can't get any bolder than that, can I?"