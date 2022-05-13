Jessey Lee From 'Bling Empire' Has Been Married Before — Here's What We Know About His Ex

During Season 2, Episode 1 of Bling Empire, Leah Qin was speaking with Jaime Xie about how she knew Chèrie. Leah said that she met Chèrie the same day she met Jessey although he was married to someone named Crystal at the time and the pair have two kids together.

Unfortunately, before the Bling Empire cast could confront Jessey or Chèrie about Crystal, the two left the show. But fans are still wondering about who Crystal really is.