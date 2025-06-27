Joe Giudice Asks Trump For a Pardon — The Former 'RHONJ' Star Was Convicted of Fraud in 2015 'Juicy Joe' was deported in 2019 after his release, and he wants to come home. By Niko Mann Published June 27 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: zx

Former RHONJ star Joe Giudice has asked President Donald Trump for a pardon. Also known as "Juicy Joe," the former reality TV star requested the pardon with a post on Instagram.

Joe was deported after spending more than 3 years in prison after he and his ex-wife, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, were convicted of mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud in 2015, per The Department of Justice. Teresa served her 11-month sentence first, and Joe served his time after her release. He was then transferred to an ICE detention center before being deported to Italy in 2019. If he receives a pardon, he could return to the United States and be with his family.

Joe Giudice Asks Trump For a Pardon.

Joe asked Trump for a pardon with a heartfelt post on Instagram on June 26. Many folks were surprised to learn that the former RHONJ star was not a U.S. citizen. Joe was raised in New Jersey after his parents moved to America when he was just a baby. Unfortunately, he never obtained citizenship. Teresa and Joe were married in 1999 and had four daughters — Audriana, Gia, Milania, and Gabriella.

The former couple divorced after 20 years of marriage due to Joe's infidelity, the couple's convictions, and his deportation. Joe shared several pictures of himself with his daughters in the post. "I’m Joe Giudice," he wrote. "I served my time, and I’ve been deported from the U.S. for nearly a decade."

"I was raised in Jersey, I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again," he continued. "President Trump, I respect you and I’m asking for a second chance. @realdonaldtrump @donaldjtrumpjr #PardonJoeGiudice #FamilyMatters #SecondChances #trump2024."

Joe's family, including his mother, brother, and daughters, all live in America. His father died in 2014. Joe relocated to the Bahamas in 2021 so that he could be closer to his family. According to People, Joe told his ex-wife that he was working on a pardon earlier this year when he was a guest on her podcast, Turning The Tables. "I got a lawyer working on something, but she's been working on it," he said. "Hasn't done anything yet. So I don't know. We'll see."

Trump has given several pardons during his second term in the White House, including to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud back in 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie was sentenced to seven. The pardon was given in May, and both Todd and Julie have been released. The president reportedly thought the sentences were too "harsh" and agreed to give the couple a full pardon.

