Jordyn Taylor Braff Makes a Pretty Penny as a 'Selling the City' Real Estate Agent Jordan Taylor Braff says her first big sale was to Trevor Noah. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 10 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET

She might not be the woman in charge on Selling the City, but Jordyn Taylor Braff has plenty of fans of the Netflix show talking. Maybe it's because of her career as a superstar real estate agent. Or, it could be her past relationship with comedian Trevor Noah. But at this point it doesn't really matter, because viewers want to know everything there is to know about Taylor, including her net worth.

She was in real estate for years before she was ever cast on Selling the City. But this is the first time she has been thrust into the spotlight in a pretty major way, which can only be good for business. Like the other sellers at Douglas Elliman on the show, Taylor is well-versed in making multi-million-dollar sales in New York City. And her commission earnings alone are pretty impressive.

What is Jordyn Taylor Braff's net worth?

Although Jordyn is a top seller on the show and in real life, her net worth has not yet been confirmed. She's also new to the reality TV world as a whole, so it makes sense that her net worth isn't yet public knowledge. But, with the information out there about the properties she has closed on and the market in New York City, we can make a few educated estimates about how much money Jordyn makes at Douglas Elliman.

According to SteeetEasy, some of Jordyn's past sales as either a buyer's agent or a seller's agent included properties that sold at millions of dollars. The average real estate commission rate in New York City is 5.36 percent. That means Jordyn could stand to gain as much as a six figure commission from one sale alone. Of course some of that also goes to the Douglas Elliiman firm and isn't just for Jordyn to pocket. But its indicative of how much money Jordyn brings in as an agent.

Some of the top luxury real estate agents in New York City can reportedly earn around $140,000 per year. If that's how much Jordyn makes, it's certainly nothing to scoff at. Outside of real estate, Jordyn is also the founder of the nonprofit 12 Months of Giving and she's an ambassador for the room to Grow organization in New York City.

Jordyn Taylor Braff had been in real estate for years before 'Selling the City.'

Even though Jordyn is one of the stars of Selling the City, she already knew plenty about the business before the cameras ever showed up. She officially began her career in real estate in 2016. She initially worked with properties on the West Coast as well, but she eventually began selling exclusively on the East Coast, primarily in New York City.