Exploring the Ages of the 'Selling the City' Cast — How Old Are These Real Estate Pros? 'Selling the City' centers on a group of 30-something NYC real estate agents. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 7 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has created a reality TV universe that's captivated audiences (ourselves included) around the world. From reality dating shows to real estate docuseries, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

The latest addition to the streamer is Selling the City, which follows a group of real estate agents navigating the high-stakes world of New York City's luxury market. Here's what you need to know about the cast, including their ages!

Abigail Godfrey is 27 years old.

The youngest of the Selling the City cast is Abigail Godfrey. At just 27 years old, the South Carolina native is notably younger than her fellow agents. Despite this, Abigail has already achieved significant success in her career, and it's clear she's on track to become one of the most in-demand high-end real estate agents.

Eleonora Srugo is 37 years old.

The big boss, Eleonora Srugo, was born in October 1987. For those like us who aren't great with numbers, this means she's 37 years old. A proven leader in her field, she was Douglas Elliman's top sales earner in 2023, highlighted by closing a $75 million-plus deal that year.

Giselle Meneses Nunez is 34 years old.

New Jersey native Giselle Meneses Nunez is 34 years old. She got her start in real estate in the Garden State before crossing the river to join Douglas Elliman in 2022, where she has expanded her expertise to include New York properties.

Jade Chan is 38 years old.

Next up is Jade Chan, who's 38 years old. The Manhattan-born real estate agent has a knack for selling luxurious properties, and she even manages a portfolio worth over $2 billion in New Development inventory for Douglas Elliman.

Jordyn Taylor Braff is 34 years old.

Former singer and model Jordyn Taylor Braff was born in 1990, making her 34 years old. Although she initially moved to New York for her now ex-boyfriend, Jordyn fell in love with the city and decided to stay. Now, Jordyn thrives as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, much like her castmates.

Justin Tuinstra's age is not known to the public.

As of now, Justin Tuinstra's exact age is not publicly known. However, we think it's safe to assume he's either in his 30s or 40s. With over $500 million in sales, he's had a highly successful real estate career and now leads a team of 10 agents at Douglas Elliman.

Steve Gold is 39 years old.

Rival agent Steve Gold, best known for Million Dollar Listing New York, was born on March 1, 1985, making him 39 years old. With his 40th birthday fast approaching, he has plenty to be proud of — amassing a $10 million net worth, founding the Gold Group, and currently working as a real estate broker at The Corcoran Group in New York.

Taylor Middleton Scavo's age is not publicly known.

