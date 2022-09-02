Josh Kirk Makes His Living as a Mountain Man, but Does He Have a Mountain Lady?

Outside of wrangling bison and being the person we would look to if the world was ending, Josh is an accomplished guitar player. "Music's my thing. That's my zen time," he told the County 10 Morning Show. He thinks of it as more of a peaceful addition to his ranch life, not something he uses as an escape from it.

"In my mind, there is nothing better than putting a guitar in my hand, closing my eyes, and getting into my music, having a whisky and just playing my heart out," he told the show.

Josh thinks of music as energy and he is its vessel. "When you put that energy out, the people that are listening are gonna stop their conversation. They're gonna put that energy back," he explained.