There's a Reason Some of the 'Supermarket Stakeout' Judges Were Picked

Supermarket Stakeout isn't exactly the same, but it does use real-life grocery stores in order to create entertaining episodes for people at home, which kind of makes you feel the nostalgia for the once-loved TV show.

You might be familiar with the show Supermarket Sweep which, well, swept through the '90s in a blaze of lightning-fast shoppers and their respective shopping carts.

Supermarket Stakeout is a cooking competition show hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli where contestants must buy their ingredients from shoppers as they leave the grocery store.

Then, the contestants cook in the parking lot to woo the celebrity chef judges of each episode. And while the dishes are enough to make you want to give up your nightly GrubHub order, the Supermarket Stakeout judges are what draws most viewers, because chances are, you already know them well.

So, who are the key judges on Supermarket Stakeout?